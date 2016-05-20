Corrections officer pleads guilty to smuggling drugs into Georgia prison

Officials say Desiree M. Briley was linked to a drug trafficking conspiracy linked to a white supremacist gang.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

A 26-year-old corrections officer is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

She is a "key defendant" in a series of cases called Operation Ghost Busted, which culminated in a massive drug bust in January. Seventy-six defendants were indicted as part of this initiative.

Court documents say Desiree M. Briley, of McRae-Helena, Ga., was a key player in the drug ring at the center of his operation, which is linked to a white supremacist gang called the "Ghost Face Gangsters."

U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg said the gang was operating a "massive drug operation" both inside and outside of the prison. Briley "compromised the security" of the facility where she worked.

The press release announcing Briley's plea did not name the institution where she worked.

The drug trafficking network operated in several ten south Georgia counties: Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge, and Ware.