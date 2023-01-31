FBI looking for men involved with 'Ghost Face Gangsters' street gang in Georgia

The two men are wanted on charges of drug trafficking conspiracy and are tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang, according to the FBI.

ATLANTA — The FBI is looking for two individuals who remain at large after Operation Ghost Busted took place earlier this month across Southeast Georgia.

Authorities say David D. Young has been charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.

On Dec. 8, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Young in the United States District Court, Southern District of Georgia, Savannah, Georgia, after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

Additionally, the FBI says Michael A. Provenzano remains at large. He's charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the same street gang.

A federal arrest warrant was also issued for Provenzano on Dec. 8 after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

If you have any information concerning the location of these two individuals please contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.