Operation Ghost Busted was a two-year investigation. Dozens of people were indicted in five different cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A major drug bust in Southeast Georgia and surrounding areas has gotten 350 grams of fentanyl off the streets. That’s enough to kill hundreds of people.

Other drugs like meth and heroin were also taken.

Glynn County officials provided over 100 pages of documents of an indictment to members of the media.

Investigators believe drugs were being smuggled into the prison by a guard. Investigators say the guard’s name is Desiree Briley.

Briley was arrested Wednesday morning, deputies say. This is all a part of a two-year investigation by multiple agencies including the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI.

The investigation was called ‘Operation Ghost Busted.’

One of the people listed in the indictment is from Jacksonville. Investigators say members of the Ghostface Gangsters, Gangster Disciples and Bloods were arrested in connection to this operation.

Forty-three firearms were collected so far and those arrested come from at least five different cities.

Investigators say parents need to talk to their children tonight about the dangers of drugs.

“Parents need to educate their children on taking medication from friends and stuff not prescribed to them, that is a pathway to tragedy,” said an US Attorney’s Representative.