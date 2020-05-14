Watch Live: Attorney for Travis McMichael to hold press conference on Ahmaud Arbery investigation

Travis McMichael and his father Greg are charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael's attorney is holding a press conference Thursday.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The attorney representing one of the men accused of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery will give and update on behalf of his client Thursday afternoon.

Robert Rubin is representing Travis McMichael, the man seen on cellphone video firing the shot that took Arbery's life. McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael are both charged with murder and aggravated assault in the investigation into Arbery's death.

Video leaked online last week showed Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory, 64, confront Arbery back on Feb. 23 as he jogged in the neighborhood.

The Feb. 23 video showing Arbery being shot moments after he reportedly left the home was captured on cellphone video and is key evidence in the case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Both Gregory and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case.

A police report released on Wednesday from the Glynn County Police Department involves both Travis and Gregory McMichael. The report is from the morning of New Year's Day. Travis' truck was parked outside the McMichael home, a short distance down the street from English's under-construction house.

The report states Gregory moved the truck but didn't re-lock it. An hour later, Travis went to the truck, noticed his handgun was missing and he called police to report a stolen firearm.