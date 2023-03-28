Accused 'trigger puller' in murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old pleads not guilty

Kentrevious Garard entered a plea of not guilty on all counts Tuesday. He is accused of opening fire into a car, leading to 13-year-old Prince Holland's death.

Kentrevious Garard, the man who police said pulled the trigger in the shooting death of 13-year-old Prince Holland, pleaded not guilty on all charges Wednesday morning.

Prince died when shooters opened fire on a car in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville on Dec. 3. The car was driven by a football coach, with several children inside; they were on the way back from football practice.

Two men have been arrested so far for shooting into the car. But Gerard is the one Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said shot Prince.

A witness told police that after the shooting, Garard was heard saying "I sprayed that b**** up" in reference to the incident, according to a police report.

The first arrest in the case was announced in January. Marcel Johnson was arrested for second-degree murder, several counts of attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles. At the time, Waters said he did not believe Johnson acted alone.

An 11-year-old and the driver of the car were also injured that night. The driver's attorney told First Coast News that he was shot 10 times, but he ultimately survived.

In addition to murder charges, Garard is facing five charges of attempted murder.