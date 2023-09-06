Student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Jacksonville middle school

Westside Middle School Principal David Errico says the school "safely confiscated" the handgun that was in a student's backpack without incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 7th grader is facing criminal charges after a loaded handgun was found in the student's backpack Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say Westside Middle School Dean Lisa Lewis noticed a student wearing a bookbag that was not clear or mesh which violates school policy.

Lewis asked the student to go to class and leave the bag in her office, police say.

When Lewis looked inside the bag, she found a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a serial number that was scratched off, according to police. A beige ski mask was also recovered from the bag.

The student was called to the dean's office where he was arrested on charges including possessing a firearm on school property.

"The firearm was taken into our possession without any commotion or incident, but as a result of possessing the firearm, that student was arrested by school police," Principal David Errico said during a call to parents Tuesday.

Errico added that the student would be facing "school disciplinary consequences," in addition to criminal charges.

Errico said the school will be screening students and their belonging when they come to school starting Wednesday until "the near future."