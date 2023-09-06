Local News
JFRD: Hazmat team responding to broken gas line in Springfield area
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says a broken gas line has occurred in the 1900 block of Market Street. Please avoid the area if possible.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A broken gas line has occurred in the Springfield area of Jacksonville Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD says a hazmat team is on scene, working on the broken gas line that has occurred in the 1900 block of Market Street. Please avoid the area if possible.