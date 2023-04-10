Former day care employee admits he molested children at Chappell School

Anthony Guadalupe pleaded guilty to 14 counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, abuse captured on the St. Johns County day care's classroom livestream.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A former assistant teacher at the Chappell School Longleaf Campus in St. Johns County, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of child molestation Wednesday morning.

Anthony Guadalupe, 20, was arrested in July 2022 after parents of a child who attended the early education school, alleged he inappropriately touched their child, an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shows.

Prosecutors say classroom surveillance footage showed a “brazen” assault on a 4-year-old child.

The offenses happened between May 26, 2022 and July 18, 2022.

Sentencing guideline called for 795 months, or 66 years in prison, but because of Guadalupe’s plea, the state has agreed to waive those guidelines.

The state will instead recommend 35 years to life on twelve charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, and a concurrent sentence of 15 years for two charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition. The mandatory minimum sentence for those crimes is 25 years in prison, but Guadalupe will not be eligible for that sentence under the terms of his plea.