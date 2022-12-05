Former Chappell Schools employee charged with 14 counts of child molestation waives right to speedy trial

Guadalupe has been held in jail without bond since July. Prosecutors say classroom surveillance footage showed a “brazen” assault on a 4-year-old child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former assistant teacher at the Chappell School Longleaf Campus in St. Johns County has waived his right to a speedy trial after being charged with child sexual abuse, court documents show.

Anthony Guadalupe, 18, was arrested after parents of a child who attends the school, which teaches early education, alleged he inappropriately touched their child, an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shows.

Guadalupe has been held in jail without bond since July. Prosecutors say classroom surveillance footage showed a “brazen” assault on a 4-year-old child during parent pickup.

Guadalupe has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse.

The details of the new charging document are not yet available but according to the parents’ civil complaint, Guadalupe either molested the children or made them watch sexual acts.

It says parents reported concerns about his conduct to Chappell administrative staff, including screenshots taken of the classroom video livestream, allegedly showing “Guadalupe acting inappropriately.”

In an earlier statement to First Coast News, Guadalupe’s defense attorney Tim Pribisco said, "Mr. Guadalupe is yet to be formally charged. We expect charges to be forthcoming. Until charges are filed, we are not entitled to receive any of the evidence the State seeks to use to prosecute him. While we certainly have an understanding of the basis of the allegations, we cannot rush to judgment without receiving all of the information. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Mr. Guadalupe’s rights are protected and that he is zealously represented throughout this process."