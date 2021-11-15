3 hurt in separate shootings across Jacksonville overnight

One shooting involved a hit-and-run crash. The suspect returned to the scene after police left and shot the victim, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shooting incidents across the city overnight that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the off-ramp to Emerson Street from the Hart Expressway for reports of a person shot in an apparent road-rage, hit-and-run crash, according to JSO. The victim called to report the crash. The suspect arrived a few minutes after officers left and fired at least one round into the driver side door, hitting the victim in the leg, police said.

The victim fired back with his own gun multiple times, JSO said. Police do not know whether the suspect or his vehicle were hit by bullets.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to JSO.

On Sunday night at 11:49, JSO officers responded to a local hospital room for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim took himself to the hospital for his injuries, but did not cooperate with police, according to JSO.

The details of the events leading to the shooting are unknown at this time, as well as the location of the shooting, JSO said. The victim has what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is responding to conduct the investigation in this incident.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, JSO officers were called to the 5600 block of Collins Road for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and applied first aid until Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived to take him to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man "negligently handled his handgun" and accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to JSO. No one was arrested in this case, police said.