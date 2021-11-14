Police: Man found fatally shot in Northwest Jacksonville

Officers are still trying to determine where the shooting happened but said a man was found in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in the Grand Park neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

JSO responded to reports of shots fired around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Erline Drive and Lionell Street.

Shortly after, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers estimate the man to be between 25-35 years old.

No suspect information is available at this time as officers are early in the investigation.