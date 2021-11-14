Police: Man found fatally shot in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in the Grand Park neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.
JSO responded to reports of shots fired around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Erline Drive and Lionell Street.
Officers are still trying to determine where exactly the shooting happened but said a man was found in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound.
Shortly after, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Officers estimate the man to be between 25-35 years old.
No suspect information is available at this time as officers are early in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or sending an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.