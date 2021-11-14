Cure the violence: Pastor shares possible solutions after multiple shootings across Jacksonville this weekend

“It’s not going to be an overnight thing. We didn’t get here overnight. It’s going to take time and it’s definitely going to take effort from all parties concerned."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There was a string of shootings this weekend across Duval County. The most recent shooting was fatal, and it happened on Lionell Street Saturday afternoon.

First Coast News talked with a local pastor about what solutions can be done to stop the violence.

Pastor Billy Brock Junior, called the cure of violence a multi-headed dragon because we’re dealing with not just poverty, but the frustration of COVID.

Brock Jr. says there’s a lot of moving parts to end violence in the community and that violence is happening nationwide.

But he knows that if the faith community and general community find a way to work with law enforcement, then this could be a start to ending violence and finding out who is perpetrating it.

