Watch Live: Parents attend School Board meeting following viral altered yearbook photos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least a dozen parents plan to attend the School Board Workshop discussion on Tuesday to voice concerns over altered yearbook photos that have since gone viral in St. Johns County and nationwide.

The concerns stem from over 80 edited photos that appeared in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook that were crudely edited to cover up chests and bare shoulders of teen girls.

The men's swim team photos in speedos were left untouched.

The superintendent of St. Johns County Schools offered an apology Monday after the story gained national attention.

"Certainly it would never be our intent to embarrass or call out kids or to do something that doesn't treat them with great respect," St. Johns County Schools Superintendent Tim Forson said. "So, the first thing is to apologize for the way this has played out."

A spokesperson from St. Johns County Schools said the choice to edit the photos was within the school district's policy, which states:

"All images in ads and all individual student pictures must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted."

Forson said there was nothing the yearbook sponsor teacher did to deserve any disciplinary action.