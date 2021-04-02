2 Jacksonville men charged in Nassau County robbery

Tre’ Daquane Corbett, age 29, and 36-year-old Gregory Gerrod Crawford are both charged with robbery after an early-morning incident at the Circle K in Hilliard.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two men from Jacksonville are facing charges in a Nassau County robbery Thursday morning.

Tre’ Daquane Corbett, age 29, and 36-year-old Gregory Gerrod Crawford are both charged with robbery after the Nassau County Sheriff's Office was called to a Circle K convenience store on U.S. 1 in Hilliard around 1 a.m.

While deputies were on their way to respond, they received a possible description of the suspects' getaway vehicle, described as a light-colored van driving south on U.S. 1, the sheriff's office says in a news release.

A deputy saw a vehicle matching the one described speeding away and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the news release says, but the driver refused to stop and continued driving southbound. Deputies deployed stop sticks in the area of U.S. 1 and Brandies Avenue in Callahan, which caused the van's front tires to deflate and the van to stop at U.S. 1 and Penny Lane, according to the release.

Two suspects in the vehicle were detained during the investigation, the sheriff's office says. Deputies determined both suspects had traveled to Nassau County from Jacksonville "to see how they could make some money."

When the suspects stopped at the Circle K in Hilliard, the passenger got out from the van and entered the store while the driver remained in the vehicle, the release says. The suspect in the store started loading packs of cigarettes from a rack into a black trash bag, then punched a store employee in the face when confronted, according to the sheriff's office.

The release says the suspect then ran out of the store and jumped into the van, which took off southbound on U.S. 1 heading back toward Jacksonville.