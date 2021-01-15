Warrant: Callahan man arrested after woman catches him touching child

The witness told authorities she noticed that the victim appeared to be sleeping and Sutton's hands were near the child's privates, the warrant states.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Callahan man was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching an 8-year-old, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

In an arrest warrant, deputies reported on the night of Sept. 29 to early morning Sept. 30, 2020, Thomas Lee Sutton, 58, reportedly took the victim into the bedroom while a third person in the house was watching TV. When the witness went into the bedroom, she noticed Sutton and the victim in bed "each clothed only in their underwear," the warrant states.

The witness told authorities she then noticed that the victim appeared to be sleeping and Sutton's hands were near the child's privates, but assumed it was an accident.

Later into the night, she said she felt Sutton place his hand, once again, on the area of the child's privates and that he was moving "his hand back and forth," the warrant states.

The witness then placed herself between Sutton and the victim so that Sutton could "not easily touch him" and stayed awake the rest of the night, according to the warrant.

When Sutton left early morning to go to work, the witness texted Sutton and told him "she knew what he was doing" and that he wasn't allowed home, the sheriff's office reported. She then reported him to authorities.