3 arrested in Fernandina Beach drug raid after investigators allegedly find fentanyl during search warrant

In addition to fentanyl, deputies also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several weapons and ammunition inside the home.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people following a drug raid on Jan. 15 in Fernandina Beach after authorities found several drugs, including fentanyl, inside of a home, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

In an arrest report released by the sheriff's office, deputies received a search warrant for a home on 1606 Clinch Dr. Three people, James, Linda and David Price all left the home without incident after deputies first served the warrant.

Once inside, the report says deputies found a bag with about 0.2 grams of a white powdery substance in the living room that later tested positive for the dangerous opiate fentanyl. Deputies also found 3.8 grams of marijuana in the living room, according to the report.

The report states deputies then moved into David Price's living room and found 9.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.3 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 20 9 mm bullets, clear plastic bags commonly used in drug sales, a digital scale commonly used in drug sales and two empty rifle magazines.

According to the report, James and Linda Price's bedroom, deputies found multiple firearms including two pistols, a shotgun, two .22 caliber rifles, and a .270 caliber rifle.