2 arrested in shooting death of Jacksonville 17-year-old

Roland Ball, 21, along with a 16-year-old suspect, are charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Inandi Wyche in March 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above is from October 2020.)

Two arrests have been made in the case of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed in March of last year.

Friends and family identified Inandi Wyche as the victim of the crime and that she was out on a date when the incident occurred. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Avenue in Jacksonville. Wyche's date survived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Roland Ball, 21, was charged in connection to her death. He faces a second-degree murder charge along with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting or throwing a deadly missile. Ball was arrested after police served a warrant in the 7400 block of Linda Drive, according to a JSO arrest report.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection to the crime. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He turned himself in for a warrant, according to the arrest report.

A family friend told First Coast News Wyche was an accomplished cheerleader and model with dreams of becoming a pharmacist. She also appeared in an on-air interview with First Coast News during the city's Christmas tree lighting in 2019, which sparked another possible direction toward a television career.

“To be interviewed by you and, yeah, it set something under her feet and she was ready to go!” family friend Kenya Johnson said. “And we know she would have been great at it.”