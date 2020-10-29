Family of 17-year-old murder victim announces renewed effort to catch killer

Inandi Wyche was shot and killed in March while on a date. Her family, along with city leaders announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a 17-year old girl has now gone seven long months with no justice for her murder.

Inandi Wyche was shot and killed in March while she was on a date.

Thursday, Inandi's family, city council members, police and others announced a new effort in order to make an arrest at the site of her murder of Norfolk Boulevard. They announced they are raising $30,000 as a reward for any tip leading to the arrest of her killer.

Inandi's family hopes the reward encourages more people to come forward, but they say it's not about the money. It's about peace for the family.

"To know her was to love her," Inandi's mother Monique Wyche told First Coast News.

Inandi is described as someone who would sit with other students who had no one to talk to and had everything going for her.

Her family still has no answers after her life was cut short.

First Coast News got to meet her before she was killed when we interviewed her at a Christmas tree lighting.

"Before I could find a parking space she called me and said, 'I just got interviewed!" Wyche told First Coast News. "I wasn't surprised. That's the type of person she was.'"

City council members and law enforcement now back the effort to raise more money for a reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

"Somebody on Portsmouth Avenue seen something," said Inandi's friend and senior class president at Ribault High School Winston Seabrooks. "It was daytime."

Officers say there have been seven tips in the case, but there is no public update.

"It's just overwhelming, devastating," Wyche said. "And when you don't live that type of life ... We've got to get these murders off the streets and we've got to do it together. Not just for Nandi, for everybody."

So far of the $30,000 reward goal, the family has raised $14,000.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.