Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in northwest Jacksonville

The suspect was taken to the hospital, although police did not give details on the extent of their injuries. The officer was not injured, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Royal Terrace area.

According to JSO, the shooting happened in the area of Spring Grove Avenue and Cord Avenue, which is south of West 45th Street.

People are asked to avoid the area if possible.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available. 

