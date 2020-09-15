18-year-old woman killed, man in hospital after double shooting on Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to figure out who fired shots, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring a 21-year-old man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to figure out what led to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a Westside apartment complex that also sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO was called to 1579 Lane Ave., which is the Wickshire Apartments, around 1 a.m. Several people called 911 after they heard multiple gun shots fired, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot multiple times in a vehicle. An 18-year-old woman who lived at the apartment complex was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 21-year-old man was taken to UF Health Shands with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know the identity of the gunman. They say the car did not belong to the victims.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.