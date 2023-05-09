17-year-old charged in double homicide where Kamiyah Mobley's brother was killed

Kamiyah Mobley was reunited with her family 18 years after her kidnapping, but her father lost another child in March. A 17-year-old has been charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old has now been charged in the double homicide that killed Kamiyah Mobley's brother, Craivon Aiken.

Two men, Aiken and an unidentified victim, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a house in the Arlington area of Jacksonville on March 1.

Craig Aiken, Mobley's father, was reunited with his daughter 18 years after she was kidnapped. Mobley met her parents for the first time in 2017 after being kidnapped by a woman posing as a nurse as a newborn, a case that made national headlines and became a Lifetime movie.

Now, Aiken has lost another child, and Mobley lost a brother she had only just gained -- at the time of his death, she wrote on Facebook, "It wasn't about having a little brother for the first time, it was about being your big sister."

Police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Darien D. Mixson, a Jean Ribault High School student, Wednesday.