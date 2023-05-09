17-year-old charged in double homicide where Kamiyah Mobley's brother was killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old has now been charged in the double homicide that killed Kamiyah Mobley's brother, Craivon Aiken.
Two men, Aiken and an unidentified victim, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a house in the Arlington area of Jacksonville on March 1.
Craig Aiken, Mobley's father, was reunited with his daughter 18 years after she was kidnapped. Mobley met her parents for the first time in 2017 after being kidnapped by a woman posing as a nurse as a newborn, a case that made national headlines and became a Lifetime movie.
Now, Aiken has lost another child, and Mobley lost a brother she had only just gained -- at the time of his death, she wrote on Facebook, "It wasn't about having a little brother for the first time, it was about being your big sister."
Police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Darien D. Mixson, a Jean Ribault High School student, Wednesday.
He was already facing charges in connection to this investigation for possession of a weapon as a Florida delinquent, vehicle theft, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.