Kamiyah Mobley's brother identified as man killed in Arlington double homicide

Craivon Aiken, 20, has been identified as one of the people killed in a double shooting Wednesday in Jacksonville. He's the younger brother of Kamiyah Mobley.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He lost his newborn daughter in 1998 when a kidnapper walked out of a Jacksonville hospital with her. On Wednesday, he lost his youngest son.

Craig Aiken was reunited with his daughter Kamiyah Mobley 18 years later, but he'll never see his son again. Craivon Aiken, 20, was shot to death Thursday inside an Arlington area apartment.

Another man was also killed in the shooting and police have a suspect in custody. The other victim and suspect have not yet been identified.

Aiken said he's unaware of the circumstances surrounding his son's death, but said he's hoping it's a wake-up call to all parents.

"Tell your children you love them," he said. "... parents, fix any problem you have with your kids."

Aiken said he's in shock over his son's death.

"I'm confused. It's hard to believe," he said. "It's like I'm waiting for him to pull up and come see me like he did every day."

Aiken's family made headlines in 1998 when kidnapper Gloria Williams walked out of a Jacksonville hospital with Mobley. Williams raised the child as her own in South Carolina for 18 years under the name Alexis Manigo.

The family was reunited with Mobley in 2017 and Williams was sentenced to 18 years behind bars in June 2018.

Mobley's story was turned into a movie on TV's Lifetime network called “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” starring Niecy Nash as Williams.

Mobley posted several photos on Facebook Thursday morning of her with her brother with the caption: "It wasn’t about having a little brother for the first time, IT WAS ABOUT BEING YOUR BIG SISTER ... ILL LOVE YOU 5EVER LITTLE BROTHER."

Aiken said Craivon was the youngest of his 8 children.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Fort Caroline Road at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to two people shot. Officers found Craivon Aiken and another male dead inside a unit at The Square at 59 Caroline complex.

A witness told the investigators that the shooting suspect stole a car. Investigators then used GPS to track down the car, police said.