Teen arrested for vehicle burglary, weapon possession in connection to deadly Arlington shooting

The teen is facing charges for possession of a weapon and vehicle theft, among other charges. He has not been charged with the shooting deaths

We are not naming the teenager involved in this shooting at this time because he is a juvenile and has not yet been charged.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal double shooting in the Arlington Manor area on Wednesday morning.

He is facing charges for possession of a weapon as a Florida delinquent, vehicle theft, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence. The teen has not been charged with the shooting deaths, at this time.

Officials responded to the reported shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found two people shot to death inside the apartment. One of the victims has since been identified as 20-year-old Craivon Aiken, by his father Craig Aiken. The victim is the younger brother of Kamiyah Mobley.

The second man who was killed in the shooting has not been identified, at this time.

Jacksonville police made contact with a witness at the scene, who explained she was in bed when she heard someone "rattling the door" before six gunshots. When she stood to jump out of an open window to escape, she could see a young man who was dressed in all black clothing walking to a vehicle outside, according to the police report. Investigators then used GPS to track down the car, which was reportedly stolen.

When police tried to pull the suspect over, he ran into the woods. A K9 stopped him, officials said. The suspect was treated for the bite before being interviewed.

The teen is a student at Jean Ribault High School. He was previously arrested in 2020 on felony charges of armed burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling.