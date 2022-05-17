Putnam County Sheriff's Office, partner agencies host law enforcement memorial event on the riverfront

"Thanks to our community. You are the glue that binds us all together and we appreciate your continued support," said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office, along with partner agencies, came together Tuesday to host the first law enforcement memorial on the riverfront to honor law enforcement and corrections officers who died while serving the community.

The event was presented by the Ten-24 Foundation.

"The weather was beautiful as we paid one final salute to our own Capt. Mark Elam as well as the other law enforcement and corrections officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in keeping their communities safe," said PCSO on Facebook.

The event was attended by color guards who traveled to the riverfront as well as Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, retired commander John Donlon, Palatka Fire Department, Explorer Post 955, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Florida Department of Corrections, Putnam Correctional Institution, Palatka Police Department and patrol and corrections deputies.