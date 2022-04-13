WATCH: Annual Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Awards reward best and brightest, remember fallen

The awards will honor officers involved in some of the most high-profile stories of this year, reward extraordinary bravery and honor those lost in the line of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Members of law enforcement will be honored at the annual Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer awards held Wednesday

These annual awards are presented to members of agencies throughout the Fourth Judicial Circuit based on nominations from agencies and SAO selection.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson and several leaders of Fourth Judicial Circuit law enforcement agencies will be in attendance.

Categories this year include several lifesaving awards, a bravery award, K-9 valor award, and state attorney award.

The awards will memorialize fallen Nassau deputy Joshua Moyer, who shot following a traffic stop in September 2021. The K9 killed in the search for Moyor's killer, Chaos, will be honored as well.

Watch our livestream to see which officers who receive awards and hear their stories.