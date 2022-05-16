Stories of Service: Remembering the lives lost on the USS Stark

A memorial ceremony will happen Tuesday, May 17th at 10am at Naval Station Mayport to remember the 37 sailors killed in the attack.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, First Coast News honored the sailors based out of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, who died when two Iraqi missiles struck the USS Stark.

On May 17, 1987, while on patrol in the Arabian Gulf, 37 Sailors died when two Iraqi missiles struck the Navy ship. Despite the severe damage inflicted, the heroic efforts of Stark’s crew saved the ship. Stark was decommissioned at Mayport in 1999.

The USS Stark Memorial Park was established months after the attack with the dedication of a monument. The ship was scrapped on June 21, 2006. Its stern plate was preserved and donated to Mayport.