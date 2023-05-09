Proposed fuel depot is 'fueling' frustration for Dinsmore neighbors

A fuel depot is proposed less than 1000 feet from some homes near Garden Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposal to add a fuel depot to Jacksonville’s Northside is fueling frustration for those living around it.

Belvedere Terminals is planning 13 fuel tanks to house gasoline, diesel and jet fuel at a property off Garden Street in Dinsmore.

A spokesperson explained trains would come in, load up with the fuel, then take it retailers state-wide.

The idea has people living nearby worried about what could happen if something goes wrong.

“This is absurd," said Harry Webster, who lives nearby. "To even consider putting this type of a depot into our residential community is wrong on so many levels.”

The proposal would put the massive fuel tanks within 1200 feet of the folks living in the St. James Subdivision, 800 feet from homes off Paxton Road, and less than 750 feet from the new neighborhood, Hawkes Meadow, that hasn’t been built yet.

“There’s a bus stop five steps away from here," said Dana Roberts, who lives in the St. James subdivision. "I know at the end of the day, it’s about money and bringing jobs, but there’s other things that could be built to benefit this community.”

Webster says he brought up his concerns over fumes from the gas in the air during a community meeting, where he says Belvedere Terminals officials told him it won’t be an issue.

“Where do you think the fumes are going to go? They’re going to go up in the air," said Webster. "They’re going to impact the community and the surrounding area. People are going to be breathing these fumes.”

Another concern for him and his neighbors - if something were to cause the tanks to explode.

“I can’t even imagine they would put this bomb," said Webster. "Because that’s exactly what it would be if something goes wrong.”

Webster and his neighbors plan to speak up to the Land Use and Zoning board Wednesday before any rezoning votes happen.

“Find somewhere else to put this depot," said Webster. "For the sake of human life.”

Belvedere Terminals COO Mike Benedetto sent the following statement regarding the concerns of nearby residents:

“We are proud to be making a nearly $100 million investment in Jacksonville with this proposed terminal, along with the creation of dozens of high-paying, skilled jobs. Our proposed terminal site is comparable to a commercial level gas station. It would handle the transportation and storage of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and ethanol, which are safely used by millions of people every day.

"Our state-of-the-art system is entirely sealed to ensure safety and prevent even odors of the product from being detected. We are also going above and beyond the requirements of the American Petroleum Institute and National Fire Protection Association to work against even the possibility of danger because the wellbeing of our employees and Jacksonville residents is our highest priority."

Neighbors around here plan on wearing red and heading to Wednesday night’s land use and zoning meeting at city hall, which starts at 5.