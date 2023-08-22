Proposed Daily's gas station and bar set for final approval Thursday

The proposal has been met with push back from the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed downtown Daily’s gas station with a rooftop bar is heading before the Downtown Development Review Board.

The project has been discussed for months and has received push back from people in the community.

Dailys’ has made some changes to its original proposal earlier this year, but last month Mayor Donna Deegan and city council member, Jimmy Peluso, called for more community input and asked for a final vote to be pushed back.

Peluso organized a community workshop August 10th.

“Some of my concerns, that I don’t believe have been addressed, yet were that there are driveways very wide driveways on all four streets entering the project site again with a one-way street structure you can just turn the block you don’t need a driveway on every single approach," transportation planning expert, Wiatt Bowers, said.

Bowers attended the workshop and still has concerns about pedestrian safety.

"Is it really a pedestrian oriented design understanding that its primary use is a gas station," Bowers said.

Bowers said Daily's previously addressed his earlier concerns about the proposal including moving the gas station from the middle of the 1.4-acre lot on Broad and Bay Streets to the corner.

However, council member Peluso said he hasn't heard from Daily's since the workshop and isn't sure it's taken feedback from community members into consideration.

“The goal or the hope for some of the members in attendance was that there would be changes made after the 10th before the meeting that’s going to be held on Thursday and because we haven’t heard anything, yet I don’t know if changes have been made yet," Peluso said.

Two days before the final vote, Bowers has offered some solutions.

“The driveways you don’t need four they don’t need to be very wide you need one or two that are accessible for deliveries for tanker trucks and things like," Bowers said.