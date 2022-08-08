Prayer vigil held in Brunswick before sentencing for Arbery killers, the message - unity

Songs and prayers rang out from the steps of St. Mark's episcopal Church, right across the street from the federal courthouse where the sentencing is taking place.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A prayer vigil was held early Monday morning at a church outside the federal courthouse where federal sentencing took place for the three men killed in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Songs and prayers rang out from the steps of St. Mark's episcopal Church.

The group that gathered is as diverse as the Brunswick community, and multiple denominations were represented during the vigil.

It started with those gathered shouting out what they want to pray for. Justice, compassion and understanding were just some of the topics.

And then a song. Translated from Hebrew, the title means "Let it be So", it's a prayer commonly used to ask for peace and happiness.

A Rabbi who lead the song believes these prayers won’t heal all problems in the community but it can help to bring people together.