Live updates: Ahmaud Arbery's killers to be sentenced for first federal hate crimes conviction in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two years, five months, and 16 days since Ahmaud Arbery was killed, the three white men who murdered him scheduled to be sentenced for their federal hate crimes convictions -- the first in Georgia history.
Already serving life sentences for his murder, Travis McMichael, Travis McMichael (Gregory's son) and William "Roddie" Bryan will receive separate sentencings for this crime Monday: Travis McMichael at 10 a.m., then Greg McMichael at 1 p.m. and Bryan at 3 p.m.
A jury convicted all three in February of committing hate crimes, concluding they targeted 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black.
All three men were convicted of murder by a state court jury last November and were sentenced to life in prison. They stood trial again in federal court, with a jury convicting them in February of committing hate crimes.
Their crimes they are being sentenced for are as follows:
Travis McMichael: Interference with rights, attempted kidnapping, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence
Greg McMichael: Interference with rights, attempted kidnapping, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence
William Bryan: Interference with rights, attempted kidnapping.
