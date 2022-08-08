x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Death of Ahmaud Arbery Trial

Live updates: Ahmaud Arbery's killers to be sentenced for first federal hate crimes conviction in Georgia

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, sentenced to life for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, will be sentenced separately for federal hate crimes.

More Videos

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two years, five months, and 16 days since Ahmaud Arbery was killed, the three white men who murdered him scheduled to be sentenced for their federal hate crimes convictions -- the first in Georgia history. 

Already serving life sentences for his murder, Travis McMichael, Travis McMichael (Gregory's son) and William "Roddie" Bryan will receive separate sentencings for this crime Monday: Travis McMichael at 10 a.m., then Greg McMichael at 1 p.m. and Bryan at 3 p.m

A jury convicted all three in February of committing hate crimes, concluding they targeted 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black.

All three men were convicted of murder by a state court jury last November and were sentenced to life in prison. They stood trial again in federal court, with a jury convicting them in February of committing hate crimes.

Their crimes they are being sentenced for are as follows: 

Travis McMichael: Interference with rights, attempted kidnapping, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Greg McMichael: Interference with rights, attempted kidnapping, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

William Bryan: Interference with rights, attempted kidnapping.

Follow here for live updates throughout the day. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out