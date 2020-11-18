Now Hiring: Job fairs on the First Coast

A job fair in Downtown Jacksonville is happening Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Riverfront Doubletree Hotel in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — ABM Industries is currently hiring for a number of school custodial positions in Jacksonville.

A hiring event is happening Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. It's taking place at 2271 Kernan Blvd. S. You must complete an application at abmduval.com before attending the job fair. Organizers ask that you bring a resume and two forms of ID.

For all of our great men and women of the military, a virtual hiring event is happening Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is for transitioning military personnel, veterans, national guard members, reserve members and military spouses.

There are a number of industries looking for people with military backgrounds including pharmaceuticals, retail and e-commerce. This event is hosted by DAV and Recruit Military.

