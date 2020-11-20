Now Hiring: UPS, Jackson Hewitt and military job fair offering jobs to Jacksonville residents

UPS still needs seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area. Right now, they're looking for more than 600 people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For all of our local veterans, a job fair is happening Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

The job fair is taking place in the East Club and will be hosted by the City of Jacksonville's Military Affairs and Veterans Department.

This event offers job opportunities for local veterans, transitioning military, caregivers, and their families.

UPS is also still in need of seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area.

Right now, they're looking for more than 600 people. Positions that need to be filled include tractor-trailer drivers, package car drivers, driver helpers, and package handlers. Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21.00 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.

Additionally, Jackson Hewitt’s second nationwide hiring week is happening right now. The tax prep company is hiring 22,000 employees nationwide to support the anticipated increase in tax preparation assistance for the 2020–2021 tax season.