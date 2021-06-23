Jacksonville woman competing in ironman triathlon Sunday in honor of grandfathers

"When my grandfather passed away in October, I said, this would be the perfect way to pay tribute to him and help families out who are going through the same thing."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is competing in her first ironman triathlon in Idaho Sunday to honor her grandfathers.

16-year-old Melissa Dorsch has been an athlete all her life, but what motivated her to train and compete in triathlons were her grandfathers.

Jon Eric Dorsch Sr. and Larry Keith Crawford were both decorated Navy veterans who died after battling dementia-related illnesses.

It was only after her grandfathers' deaths did Dorsch discover the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, which provides support to individuals, families and caregivers and funds research for treatment and a cure.

Dorsch's desire to support the foundation eventually gave her an outlet for her grief.

Dorsch is raising money for the foundation through this weekend's race and is dedicating the race to her grandfathers.

“I think that there's hope. There's things out there that can help you help your family." she explained "There are resources, and it's something that I wish people would talk about more. Dementia doesn't have to be the end all be all.“

If you would like to contribute to Dorsch’s fundraiser, you can do so on the foundation's website.