5K memorial race held in honor of Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in St. Johns County came out Saturday to do a 5K run in honor of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, the young girl who suffered a horrific attack before her death.

Over 400 people signed up for the event and it was a huge turnout.

The runners all wore teal shirts with Bailey’s picture on it.

The coordinator of the event Vincent Pallaci said they were selling the t-shirts at the 5K and all the money that people donated will be going straight to the Bailey family.

Pollaci said this event is important because the Bailey family needs the community's support.