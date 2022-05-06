Homeowner getting help after lightning strikes residence

It’s a project that could take up to a year, but one company is stepping in to do the repairs on an expedited timeline.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach homeowner is getting a helping hand, after lightning struck his home, causing damage that made the house unlivable.

The homeowner, Brandon, says the house needs to be completely re-wired and some parts re-built, after lightning caused a hole in the roof, a small fire, and blew out most of the electrical outlets in the home.

It’s a project that could take up to a year, but according to the homeowner, one company is stepping in to do the demolition and get him back in his home as soon as possible.

Brandon says the original company who built the house offered to do the repairs after hearing about the damage and the long timeline given by other companies.

It’s not the only help he’s getting from this incident. Immediately after the lightning hit, neighbors came running to help, you can see them here in the video.

We spoke to Shameika Tyler, whose son captures the video, about the neighborhood response.

“We have a great community in this neighborhood, especially in this culdesac, we all look out for each other, our kids, we support each other, everybody is just really amazing we’re tight and you don’t really find that nowadays," said Tyler.