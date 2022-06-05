Small plane made emergency landing into Intercoastal Waterway in St. Augustine

A good Samaritan towed the plane, helping to keep it afloat.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A small aircraft made an emergency landing in the Intercoastal Waterway at approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the St. Augustine Fire Department reported.

The aircraft landed about 500 yards north of the Vilano bridge.

SAFD as well as the St Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

A good Samaritan was towing the aircraft to keep it afloat.

A Facebook post by SJCFR says that the pilot was already out of the plane safely when help arrived. The pilot had no injuries and was the only person in the plane.