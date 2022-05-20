Activists start 'Free Diamonds Ford and Anthony Gantt Week' after a no-knock operation leads to attempted murder charges

Ford and Gannt are facing attempted murder charges after shooting a JSO officer attempting to serve a warrant during a no-knock operation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Activist groups are announcing the start of "Free Diamonds Ford and Anthony Gantt Week", rallying Friday in front of the courthouse, calling for the charges against both to be dropped and an end to no-knock warrants across the state.

The two were arrested in September 2020 on attempted murder charges after shooting a JSO officer who was attempting to serve a warrant, during a no-knock operation.

DEA and JSO were attempting to serve a high-risk warrant for suspected drug trafficking at the home where Diamonds Ford and her boyfriend Anthony Gantt were staying.

Ford told her attorney she was awoken to the sound of a broken window and loud noises coming from outside.

Ford says the officers did not identify themselves, but officials say they used a public address system to announce their presence.

Ford shot through the window, believing someone was attempting to burglarize the home, according to her attorney. An officer was injured and both Ford and Gantt are currently facing attempted murder charges as well as possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Following her September arrest, community organizations across the country, including Dignity Power, raised more than $530,000 for her bond.

Community activists call her arrest unjust and an example of systemic racism within the police agency.

"A lot of people don’t know, but she just had a birthday just turned 30 and in the midst of all this chaos and stress just to be transparent, we wanted to also honor her and celebrate her," Princess Damali Roberts, an organizer with Dignity Power, said.