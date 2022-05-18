FBI, hazmat investigating suspicious letter sent to Duval County Courthouse

This incident comes a day after some sort of substance was sent inside a letter to the State Attorney's Office for the 4th Judicial Circuit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Multiple agencies are currently investigating a suspicious letter sent to the Duval County Courthouse Wednesday.

The FBI Jacksonville, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, say they are working to ensure the safety of all employees and visitors as they investigate further.

"As this is an ongoing matter, no further details can be confirmed at this time," said FBI Jacksonville in a statement.

This is a developing scene, First Coast News has a crew on the way.

The FBI says preliminary laboratory results for that substance concluded that no biological threat was detected.