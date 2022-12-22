Jacksonville zoo employee recovering from bear attack. Expert says handling wild animals comes with risks

A Jacksonville Zoo employee is recovering after getting attacked by a bear earlier this week. Animal experts say the business of housing wildlife can be dangerous.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo employee is recovering after getting attacked by a bear. The incident happened Wednesday night, shortly after the zoo closed.

The black bear was able to escape because zoo officials say its enclosure gate was open.

An incident report says that the victim suffered deep cuts to the head, back and thighs. However, she is expected to be OK.

The report says that a veterinarian team was preparing to tranquilize the animal, but out of concern for the victim's life, a lethal team killed the bear with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Animal experts say the business of housing wildlife can prove itself to be dangerous.

From domestic to wildlife, Curt LoGiudice loves animals. In his 20 plus years of experience, LoGiudice said he's worked with primates, canines, felines and bears.

LoGiudice cares for the animals at the Catty Shack Ranch where he serves as the executive director.

However, his love for animals has boundaries.

"Even though none of the animals were captured out of the wild they're all wild and they practice wild capabilities," LoGiudice explained. "It's embedded in their mind to know what survival skills are."

To LoGiudice, the wild animals behind cages are not predictable. At the Catty Shack, safety is key. For example, the Tiger & Lion exhibit are double gated for the safety of crews and visitors.

Working close while being careful, the Catty Shack official mentioned how the animals require constant care; morning, day and night. Interacting with animals comes with a risk because "they have a mind of their own."

Meanwhile, at the Jacksonville Zoo, the investigation is ongoing.