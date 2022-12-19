Celestial Farms to close: Home to 200 animals, sanctuary succumbs to financial pressures

The property will be sold and the 200 or so horses, cows, pigs, ducks, sheep and other animals will be up for adoption by the public or relocated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a long financial struggle, Celestial Farms, a 12-year-old farm animal sanctuary and educational center on Jacksonville's Northside, will close at year's end.

The property will be sold and the 200 or so horses, cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, sheep and other animals in residence will be up for adoption by the public or relocated to other animal rescues and farms, according to statements on the nonprofit's website and Facebook page.

"The farm's financial situation has led us to the very difficult decision to close," according to the statement. "The community has supported us well as we expanded our mission to rehabilitate abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals. … However, it is no longer viable to keep the Celestial Farms location open on Duval Road."

The current Celestial Farms was the successor to Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens Inc., which Veronica Pasciuto Crider founded in 2001 to help "people learn how to care for animals, understand where their food comes from, the benefits of healthy eating habits and how they can become self-reliant," according to the website. She opened the Duval Road location in 2012.

"I am so heartbroken," Crider told the Times-Union Monday. "We truly enjoyed serving the community, learning and growing together. … We are so thankful for all of the support we have been shown all of these years."

Celestial almost closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 hardships, but with public support persevered. In 2021, Crider turned over management to then-staffer Rory Malloy. In May 2022, Malloy said the sanctuary had a June 29 deadline to pay a balloon payment on its inherited mortgage and other debts that totaled about $300,000. About $30,000 was raised.

Malloy said at the time that the mortgage was obtained by Crider in 2012 and was held by a private lender. He "inherited all the debts" and had "been working … to catch those up," he said at the time.

The website currently lists Crider as executive director.

"Mr. Malloy was an employee. He never bought the property, paid for the property or had a contract for ownership. He was the director," she said. "When things did not work out, he was fired."

The Times-Union contacted Malloy via Facebook on Monday. He said he would answer questions later in the day.

The farm will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 30, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"We hope that you all come out and enjoy this special place with us again," according to the nonprofit's statement. "Please enjoy the spirit of the farm one last time."

Proceeds from the property sale "will stay in the area with major funds … shared with local charities" that work with farm animals and "demonstrate the physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual benefits" they can provide humans, according to the statement.