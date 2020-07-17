Breaking: Man charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death is also subject of a sex crimes investigation, says GBI

At this time, specific details regarding the allegations are unknown.

On Friday morning, the state argued that one of the three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery would pose a flight risk if granted a bond because of his role in an ongoing sex crimes investigation.

Moments later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed via Twitter that their agency was asked by the Glynn County Police Department to initiate a sex crime investigation based on allegations made against William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr.

At this time, specific details regarding the allegations are unknown.

On Friday morning, all three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery appeared in court in Georgia for an arraignment hearing.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory and Bryan entered a 'not guilty' plea to all nine counts against them, including malice and felony murder.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 after Travis and Gregory McMichael allegedly pursued him in their truck while he was running in the neighborhood. According to a police report, Gregory McMichael said they thought Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked Travis before Travis shot Arbery.