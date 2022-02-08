Mandatory overtime for Glynn County Fire Department as staffing shortages continue

Glynn County Fire Rescue is down between 18-21 employees, according to Chief RK Jordan.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — When Glynn County firefighters get the call for an emergency, they are trained to respond.

Right now, Chief R.K. Jordan is having to respond to an emergency of his own.

"Takes 37 to run our shift, we have 31 now," he said, explaining the number of employees he currently has compared to the desired number for each shift.

Staffing shortages are requiring him to make some adjustments, including implementing mandatory overtime to make up for the six employees he's down for each shift.

"This happened the other day - a firefighter medic was held over a week or so ago," Jordan said. "He was held over again one day last week. He was number six on the list. We had six people call out that day."

Jordan had a full staff in April 2020, but he says he lost some employees during the pandemic.

The county recently increased the starting pay to help lure new employees and Jordan plans to visit military bases and schools to recruit.

"We are trying to hit the high schools, we are trying to hit the clubs. So, we are really preparing to intensify the recruiting," he told First Coast News.

Even when someone is hired, Jordan says it takes time to get through the academy and complete the training. Since May, he's hired 10 employees, but it's still not enough.

"I just wish we can get more people on board and take the pressure off our people," he said.