St. Augustine man wins $1 million prize from Florida Lottery

Richard Braswell purchased his winning ticket from a Publix store in St. Augustine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Richard Braswell, of St. Augustine, claimed a $1 million prize.

Braswell cashed in on the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Braswell purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4255 US Highway 1 South in St. Augustine. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.