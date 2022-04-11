St. Augustine man wins $1 million prize from Florida Lottery

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Richard Braswell, of St. Augustine, claimed a $1 million prize.
Braswell cashed in on the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Braswell purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4255 US Highway 1 South in St. Augustine. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.