St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery.

The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday.

James Moon, 66, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,368,554.50, according to officials.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Publix located at 2750 Racetrack Road in Jacksonville.