Starke man almost $1M richer after scratch-off game win

The man drove to the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize money – which he chose to receive as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is almost a million dollars richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 51-year-old Ryan Sodek of Starke claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

Sodek drove to the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize money – which he chose to receive as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

He bought the winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 470 West Madison Street in Starke. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the scratch-off game.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game launched in February of last year and features four top prizes of $15 million. It also features 24 prizes of $1 million.