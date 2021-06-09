$8 million in relief funds coming to some North Florida restaurants

U.S. Rep Al Lawson, who voted for the bill, says the funds are necessary to help local restaurants keep their doors open and retain their staff.

North Florida restaurants who are still suffering as a result of the pandemic will receive financial relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The fund was created under the American Rescue Plan and has provided $8,301,133.22 to 44 restaurants in Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep Al Lawson, who voted for the bill, says the funds are necessary to help local restaurants keep their doors open and retain their staff.

“Restaurants are essential to the vitality of our communities yet were among the businesses most impacted by the pandemic,” Lawson said. “When we passed the American Rescue Plan to help businesses and families through this crisis, we also included billions of dollars in aid specifically for restaurants....It is especially important now as the Delta variant forces more restaurants to again limit their operations.”

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants businesses funding according to their pandemic-related losses up to $10 million per business.

Businesses on the First Coast benefiting from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund include: The Fresh Fruit Bar, Whispers Oyster Bar & Seafood Lounge, Vale Food Company, Main & Six Brewing Company, Bay Street Bar and Grill, Hyperion Brewing and more.

According to a new study by Lending Tree, Jacksonville ranks 9th among metro areas where the restaurant industry is most likely to recover this year.

The reasons why the Jacksonville area is ranked so high in this study are because of high employment and consumer spending at restaurants.

However, for some restaurants, that rebound seems a long way off.

A Yale report found federal unemployment benefits, which ended this week, weren't the main reason people didn't return to work but instead, the availability of jobs.

Full list of FL-05 businesses benefiting from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund are: