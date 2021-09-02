904 Day highlights Jacksonville business and attractions with many free events

Organizers behind the campaign say the goal is to showcase local business and stimulate the Jacksonville economy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 904 Day kicked off across the First Coast Saturday with the epicenter being in Jacksonville.

Many businesses and festivals are honoring the day with giveaways and special events.

The 904 Day campaign was created to support local businesses like Zergihno Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant

“It’s really important that people understand that when you support us, you support a lot of families behind us. So that’s really important to us to," said Zergihno Garcia, owner of El Agave Azul.

Garcia is one of the nearly 50 business showcased at the second edition of the Jax Taco Fest, one of the many events that locals headed to on 904 Day.

People like Winston Seabrooks who says he tries to shop local every day.

“When you look at Jacksonville, our city would not be where it is at without small business," said Winston Seabrooks. "And personally, being a person born and raised on the Northside of Jacksonville, small business especially in our Africa American small businesses on that side of town, that is just what keeps that neighborhood growing."

There is more happening than just the Taco Fest, as many local businesses got in on the 904 Day action.

The Jumbo Shrimp are giving away free Shrimp Fanny Packs to the first 2,000 fans and the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is free to visitors throughout the day.

Many more shops and breweries are offering specials on Saturday.

Organizers say the goal is to highlight local business and stimulate the Jacksonville economy.

“We felt like we like we don’t celebrate Jacksonville enough especially our downtown and our reiver and everything we have and we felt like today, today’s our day," said Jack Gordon, CEO Downtown Vision Inc.