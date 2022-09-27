Jacksonville City Council approves budget, includes record spending on capital improvement

"This budget reaffirms our commitment to neighborhoods, infrastructure, and public safety," tweeted Mayor Lenny Curry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council voted to approve the city's 2022-23 budget in a meeting Tuesday night.

The budget includes record funding for capital improvements and infrastructure across Duval County.

"I want to thank the City Council for approving my 2022/23 budget at tonight’s meeting," tweeted Curry. "This budget reaffirms our commitment to neighborhoods, infrastructure, and public safety. As we gear up for #HurricaneIan, we realize, now more than ever, the importance of these investments."

The capital budget, which is separate from the $1.55 billion general fund, allocates roughly $500 million for capital improvements, including giving some major facelifts to local parks, roads and public buildings.

The plan for the next five fiscal years consists of hundreds of projects.

Millions will go towards the Lot R stadium performance center, with other capital expenditures including new fire stations, upgrades to libraries, widening of roadways, construction and more.

Additionally, $50 million was set aside for the Special Committee on Parks and Quality of Life

In May 2021, the committee was formed to address the current and future needs of parks, community centers, learning centers as well as quality of life matters throughout the city.