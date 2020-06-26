Virtual hiring fair being held Friday by Jax Chamber, Guidewell, CareerSource

A virtual hiring fair will be held Friday in collaboration with the JAX Chamber, JAX Partnership, Guidewell and CareerSource Northeast Florida, according to the City of Jacksonville.
The hiring fair will be composed of three different sessions throughout the day. The first session is at 9 a.m. and includes job opportunities from Baptist Health, CareerSource Northeast Florida, Century Ambulance and more. Click here to sign up for Session A.
The next session begins at 11 a.m. and features job opportunities from AppleOne, Citi, Guidewell, Fanatics, United States Postal Service, and many others. Click here to sign up for Session B.
The last session begins at 1 p.m. and features job opportunities from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Miller Electric, Electric Training Alliance and others. Click here to sign up for Session C.