Apartment complex owners agree to pay $3.6 million to family of Jacksonville man killed in his living room

A law firm says the defendants initially claimed they had a police substation on the property, however, an investigation reportedly proved this was not the case.

A Jacksonville family has been awarded a $3.6 million settlement in a wrongful death case in Duval County.

The Haggard Law Firm says the settlement involves a young father who was killed after recently moving into an apartment complex on the Westside.

On Dec. 20, 2017, The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says DeAngelo Tillie was shot and killed while inside his apartment unit at the Camelot Gardens Apartments.

Haggard Law Firm explains that shortly before the shooting, Tillie’s minor daughter came to his apartment to spend the holidays with him.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., while his daughter was in the bedroom watching television, officials say Tillie was sitting on his sofa in his living room when two unknown assailants opened the door to his unit and shot him numerous times.

A complaint says at the time of the incident, the apartment complex was owned by Defendant Eagle Gardens of Jacksonville, LLC, and managed by Lohman Property MGMT.CO., LLC., which were related entities that were controlled by the same individual.

The complaint says that Tillie moved into the complex with his girlfriend just three weeks before the shooting and did not know the apartment complex had been the location of several prior incidents of crime.

The Haggard Law Firm’s Pedro Echarte and Michael Haggard established that despite the history of violent crime, the defendants failed to address the criminal activity at the property and largely ignored the problem.

The law firm says the defendants initially claimed they had a police substation on the property and also 40-60 hours of private security guard services every week, but it says both contentions proved to be misleading.

The Haggard Law Firm’s investigation reportedly proved there was no such substation.

The law firm also says that while the defendants did pay private security guards, the guards did not spend their time patrolling the property in a proactive security capacity.

"Mr. Tillie’s two minor children, including his daughter who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, were the statutory survivors in this claim," said the law firm in a media release. "The damages primarily comprised of their past and future pain and suffering. The case settled for $3,600,000 two weeks before the trial was set to begin."